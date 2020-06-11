×
Police recover firearms as hunt for Prime Bank robbers intensifies

By Vincent Kejitan | January 19th 2021 at 09:14:17 GMT +0300

Firearms that were lost during the Prime Bank robbery [DCI, Twitter]

Detectives have recovered two firearms believed to have been lost during a robbery at Prime Bank on Monday afternoon.

According to the DCI, the firearms were dropped by a pillion passenger outside Kiambu Hospital.

Elsewhere, two officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit are also being held in connection with the incident as investigators try to establish how they lost their firearms during the robbery.

“The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition in the heist,” read a tweet by the DCI.

A cashier at the bank is also aiding police in the investigations.

Read More

The incident, which left one security guard injured on the right arm, saw the robbers make away with an unspecified sum of money.

According to a police report seen by Standard Digital, the robbery occurred at around 2.45pm on Monday and the two officers at the scene were confronted by a six-man gang armed with pistols.

The gang then proceeded to rob one of the cashiers of an unspecified amount.

Video footage recorded by an eyewitness showed one of the thugs manning the gate of the premise as the robbery was taking place.

Two of the suspects fled the scene using motorcycles while the other four left on foot.

