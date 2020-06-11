×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Plan to suspend flights put on hold

By Graham Kajilwa | December 25th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government has reconsidered an earlier plan to suspend international flights following the discovery of a new variant of Sars-CoV-2.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there is no need to suspend flights since the countries where the variant has been detected are taking the necessary precautions.

He, however, expressed concern over the mass exodus of people from the city to their rural homes for the holidays, adding that the country has reconsidered a proposal to impose a lockdown to restrict people from travelling across counties.

“As a government, we said we will not lock people down. We decided to trust Kenyans; they know there is a problem,” he said. “And you can save yourself and your family, especially this Christmas.”

Travel advisories

Read More

The CS, who was speaking in Mukurweini, Nyeri County, said the dangers of the virus are still evident considering the deaths reported in other nations.

“In Britain, there is a crisis of a new variant of the virus that has been detected. Britain is not allowing their own people to travel,” said Kagwe.

Nations like Canada, France, Sweden and Saudi Arabia issued travel advisories that limited entry from the UK. Kenya was expected to make a similar pronouncement on Thursday.

Kenya’s first Covid-19 patient, confirmed on March 12, had passed through London, UK, from the US. It is not clear if the patient was infected in the US or in the UK. In reaction, Kenya suspended international flights a week later, though this was later lifted on August 1.

The closest to Kenya this new variant has been confirmed is South Africa

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Flights Covid-19 New Strain
Share this story
Previous article
Boxing: Joshua hints at June date for Fury showdown
Next article
Seven babies die at hospital as health staff’s strike bites

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK
Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

LATEST STORIES

Man freed in botched defilement case
Man freed in botched defilement case

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

1 day ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

3 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

8 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

14 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Standard Team 1 hour ago
The silver lining during pandemic

The silver lining during pandemic

Standard Team 1 hour ago
VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

Jael Musumba 7 hours ago
Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 1 day ago

More stories

Cop arrested on suspicion of sodomising minors

By Betty Njeru
Cop arrested on suspicion of sodomising minors

Kagwe: KEMSA scandal not a blemish on my record

By Vincent Kejitan
Kagwe: KEMSA scandal not a blemish on my record

Nyagarama to be accorded State Funeral

By Stanley Ongwae
Nyagarama to be accorded State Funeral

President Uhuru attends IGAD summit in Djibouti

By PSCU
President Uhuru attends IGAD summit in Djibouti

Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

By Jeckonia Otieno
Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi

By Gathenya Njaramba
Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.