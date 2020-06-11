Uhuru mourns Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama

President Uhuru Kenyatta [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday morning sent his condolences to the family of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama who passed on while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

The Head of State described the deceased as a distinguished and true servant of the people whose contribution to the development of the tea sector in Kenya and service to the people of Nyamira County shall be dearly missed.

The President eulogized Nyagarama, 74, as an approachable and kind leader who carried out his duties with diligence.

“As a nation, death has robbed us of a gifted leader whose primary mission was to transform the lives of the residents of Nyamira through his County Government's development initiatives.

"At the national level, we shall forever be grateful to Governor Nyagarama for his contribution to the growth of our country's tea sector, where he worked for many years and left an impressive track record of success before joining active politics," the President said.

Read More

Adding: "It is Mr Nyagarama's unique ability to understand the challenges facing his people and his strong work ethic that have propelled him to the high echelons of our country's leadership, rising to become the first Governor of Nyamira County.” The late Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and the Council of Governors chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya also conveyed their messages of condolence to the family.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Governor John Nyagarama’s death. My sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira as we mourn his death and reflect on his life,” wrote Raila.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“It is a sad morning for the country as we mourn the tragic loss of the Governor of Nyamira County, H.E. John Nyagarama.

“My sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira County. May the Almighty assuage your grief,” tweeted Joho.

Oparanya said the country had lost a great leader who was action-oriented and served with diligence.

He commended the wise counsel of the deceased on matters agriculture, reserving special praise for his passion and dedication.

“He was humble and a stickler to administrative order. This was demonstrated during his first tenure where he served in the Education Committee having been a trained, qualified and experienced teacher.

“We will also miss his wise counsel in the Agriculture Committee where he was a member who was passionate about Tea farming having been a tea farmer,” wrote Oparanya.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said he was devastated by Nyagarama’s death, describing him as ‘a real mzee and elder in the community who defended the rights of his people’.

Reports indicate that the second term Governor died due to Covid-19 complications and had been admitted to ICU for one week.

Last week, area Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo told the public that his boss had been admitted and requested for prayers.

Nyagarama was elected governor in 2013 after unsuccessfully trying the West Mugirango Parliamentary seat for two elections.

Before his election as governor, Nyagarama was a director of the Kenya Tea Development Agency where he served for nearly three decades.

The governor's death comes two years after losing his eldest son George Ndemo at the same hospital where he passed away.

His son had stayed at the ICU of the facility for nearly three months, fighting breathing complications to which he finally succumbed.

He had also lost his first wife Dorcas Sigara more than 12 years ago. He then married his current wife Naomi.

The governor, until his death, had eight children.