List of Nairobi estates that will experience water shortage this week

By Vincent Kejitan | December 16th 2020 at 11:00:58 GMT +0300

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd (NCWSC) will shut down a water supply pipeline along Mombasa Road from Thursday, December 17 at 6am to Friday, December 18 at 6am.

According to a notice to the public, this will be done to facilitate interconnection of the new and old water pipelines at Langata Road and Mombasa Road junction so that the road median to the Expressway can be released to the contractor.

As a result, the following estates will experience interrupted water supply:

  • Nairobi West, South B and South C (including Mater Hospital)
  • Estates along Jogoo Road including Buruburu, Makadara, Hamza and Industrial Area
  • Estates along Mombasa Road from City Stadium including JKIA, SGR, Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Coca Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, North Airport Road and Embakasi.

NCWSC appealed to residents of the listed estates to use water sparingly before normal services resume.

