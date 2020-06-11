×
Seen this man? Police are looking for him

By Hillary Orinde | December 10th 2020 at 11:42:23 GMT +0300

Mr Dickson Kimani Kamau whom DCI said they are hunting down. [Courtesy]

Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Wednesday said they were looking for Mr Dickson Kimani Kamau.

Mr Kamau is wanted for obtaining money by false pretences, personation and obtaining registration by false pretences.

He poses as the director of Learning Twist Academy in Kenol, Murang'a County, the officer said, appealing for the public's help in capturing him.

"The suspect is believed to have gone into hiding after committing the above offences," the officers said in an alert cross-published on Facebook and Twitter.

Read More

"The DCI seeks assistance from the members of the public to assist with any information that may help bring this culprit to book"

Individuals with any information that could lead to the arrest of Mr Kamau have been asked to report to the nearest police station or the DCI headquarters, Kiambu road, Serious Crime Unit, Block B, room 81.

Lift heist

Meanwhile, four people including a police officer will today be arraigned for robbing an accountant of 50,000 USD (Sh5,572,500).

The four – a Ruiru-based police constable and four staffers at Mitsumi Business Park – were arrested yesterday for accosting the accountant while inside an elevator as she was heading to deposit the cash in the bank, all armed with pistols.

According to a DCI report, one of the suspects who is a plumber at Mitsumi Business Park was found with over Sh1 million (10,000 USD) hid at his house in Nairobi’s Huruma estate.

Some 12,300 USD was found in another suspect's house at Kawangware. He had concealed the money in a water dispenser.

Police also recovered another Sh1 million, a brand new TV and two mobile phones from a third suspect's residence in Mathare area one.

