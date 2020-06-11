×
Matiang’i fires fresh warning shot to politicians who incite Kenyans

By Stanley Ongwae | October 10th 2020 at 07:31:41 GMT +0300

Government security agencies have been beefed up to deal with leaders who preach hate and divisive politics, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

Speaking in Nyamira on Saturday, Dr Matiang'i (pictured) said there were some people determined to cause chaos akin to the 2007-08 post-election violence especially now that the country is moving into another electioneering period.

Matiang'i also said the government is concerned that young people are being used to spread rumours and tribal hate using social media.

At Omwobo SDA Church, the CS was confronted by Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose who told him to be wary of leaders who are out to cause a rift between him and some local leaders.

Read More

“We cannot advocate politics of intimidation and hate," said Mr Mose.

