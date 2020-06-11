×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hatemongers to get a taste of their own medicine, Security Council says

By Betty Njeru | October 7th 2020 at 04:24:50 GMT +0300

The National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) has sent warning shots against hatemongers fueling political tensions in the country.

Persons found promoting messages of hate or ethnicity on their platforms will be held accountable for their actions.

“The country is experiencing growing political tension that is creating division and pitting sections of politicians and their supporters against perceived opponents. This situation is increasingly polarizing the country along ethno political lines," the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said.

While briefing on the state of security in the country at Harambee House, Nairobi, Kinyua (pictured above) laid out rules and regulations as pertaining public meetings, in which all citizens are required to exercise peace.

Read More

 “All public meetings and public proceedings shall be held in strict compliance with Section 5 of the Public Orders Act Cap 56 laws of Kenya," he said.

He added: "All citizens are to be peaceful and non-violent and shall keep to the designated places of public meetings or procession."

Social Media

Equally, all media outlets will be held responsible for all content they publish.

Social media users will not be spared either if found guilty of disseminating false information, or ethnical content.

"All social media users shall be held individually responsible for the content on their platforms pursuant to the National Cohesion and Integration Act. Users must authenticate and validate the truthfulness or source of their messages before forwarding," Kinyua said.

Politicians or persons with status in society will not be spared in the gag.

The announcement comes days after chaos pitting two rival political factions ensued in Kenol, Murang'a County, that resulted in the death of two people.

The incident disrupted transport along the busy highway as burning tires smouldered on the road, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

This happened moments before the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto in the small town for a fundraising event.

A video then emerged shows a woman who identified herself as Mercy Wangui confessing to having been hired by Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege to disrupt the meeting.

Again mid last month, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi was arrested over hate speech and offensive conduct.

Sudi was accused of using threatening words on social media at an unknown place and on YouTube on September 7, 2020.

However, the lawmaker has since been released on a Sh500,000 cash bail after successfully appealing against a decision by the lower court in Nakuru to detain him for seven more days.

The incidents add to the latest political violence to be reported in the country ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

 

Related Topics
National Security Advisory Council Hate Speech 2022 Politics
Share this story
Previous article
Nigerian displaced face jihadist attacks after returning home
Next article
After Sudan's peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Lawmaker Oscar Sudi gagged over hate speech
Lawmaker Oscar Sudi gagged over hate speech

LATEST STORIES

Hatemongers to get taste of their own medicine, Security Council warns
Hatemongers to get taste of their own medicine, Security Council warns

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

5 hours ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

1 day ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

8 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to earn customer loyalty

How to earn customer loyalty
Pauline Muindi 6 hours ago
Creative ways to boost your sales online

Creative ways to boost your sales online

Winnie Makena 7 hours ago
When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship

When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship
Peter Muiruri 8 hours ago
Unusual ways to raise capital

Unusual ways to raise capital
Hustle Team 9 hours ago

Read More

Tala farmers empowered towards agroforestry, food security

Kenya

Tala farmers empowered towards agroforestry, food security

Tala farmers empowered towards agroforestry, food security

Kenya creates buffer zone on Somalia border

Kenya

Kenya creates buffer zone on Somalia border

Kenya creates buffer zone on Somalia border

CS Wamalwa, DPP Haji seek Senior Counsel's title

Kenya

CS Wamalwa, DPP Haji seek Senior Counsel's title

CS Wamalwa, DPP Haji seek Senior Counsel's title

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.