Hatemongers to get a taste of their own medicine, Security Council says

The National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) has sent warning shots against hatemongers fueling political tensions in the country.

Persons found promoting messages of hate or ethnicity on their platforms will be held accountable for their actions.

“The country is experiencing growing political tension that is creating division and pitting sections of politicians and their supporters against perceived opponents. This situation is increasingly polarizing the country along ethno political lines," the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said.

While briefing on the state of security in the country at Harambee House, Nairobi, Kinyua (pictured above) laid out rules and regulations as pertaining public meetings, in which all citizens are required to exercise peace.

“All public meetings and public proceedings shall be held in strict compliance with Section 5 of the Public Orders Act Cap 56 laws of Kenya," he said.

He added: "All citizens are to be peaceful and non-violent and shall keep to the designated places of public meetings or procession."

Social Media

Equally, all media outlets will be held responsible for all content they publish.

Social media users will not be spared either if found guilty of disseminating false information, or ethnical content.

"All social media users shall be held individually responsible for the content on their platforms pursuant to the National Cohesion and Integration Act. Users must authenticate and validate the truthfulness or source of their messages before forwarding," Kinyua said.

Politicians or persons with status in society will not be spared in the gag.

The announcement comes days after chaos pitting two rival political factions ensued in Kenol, Murang'a County, that resulted in the death of two people.

The incident disrupted transport along the busy highway as burning tires smouldered on the road, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

This happened moments before the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto in the small town for a fundraising event.

A video then emerged shows a woman who identified herself as Mercy Wangui confessing to having been hired by Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege to disrupt the meeting.

Again mid last month, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi was arrested over hate speech and offensive conduct.

Sudi was accused of using threatening words on social media at an unknown place and on YouTube on September 7, 2020.

However, the lawmaker has since been released on a Sh500,000 cash bail after successfully appealing against a decision by the lower court in Nakuru to detain him for seven more days.

The incidents add to the latest political violence to be reported in the country ahead of the 2022 General Elections.