SEE ALSO: Hopes for a better Kenya were dashed from the onsetEqually, the church was also against the establishment of Kadhi's courts which they argued discriminates against all other sectors of society. The church leaders observed that for clarity on the separation of religion and State doctrine, and equality of religion, the Kadhí's courts should not be in the Constitution. “We say no to the proposed Constitution as it is unless it is amended to answer concerns about justice and equality for all religions, the limitation of fundamental rights based on religion, the protection of the right to life and the supremacy of our constitution in the light of International conventions and treaties,” ACK said in a statement then. At the time, a section of the political leaders also rejected the then draft Constitution especially the Executive structure saying the country was not ripe for a pure presidential system of government. Cheranganyi MP Joshua Kuttuny, who was in the ‘No’ camp then, said they still maintain their stand.
SEE ALSO: Why implementation of Constitution has been a mirage“We still stand by what we said in opposing this Constitution. I am happy that the proponents of the document then have seen what was wrong and needs to be changed,” Kuttuny said. Kuttuny said the ‘No’ camp called for the establishment of a hybrid system of government and the creating of the Leader of Official Opposition in Parliament. He added that there is need to have the Leader of Official Opposition in Parliament to check the President and his Cabinet on the running of affairs of the government. “We were not ready as a country to have a pure presidential system. We knew that the president will always come from a populous ethnic group leaving out other smaller groups. We proposed the hybrid system,” he said. Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of regional governments as proposed in the Bomas Draft to make regional governments economically viable.