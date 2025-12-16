×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Female bikers honour comrade with calls for justice for road accident victims

By Ruth Kihara | Dec. 16, 2025
Members of the Inked Sisterhood, a community of female bikes at Kui's grave site. Kui died five years ago in a road accident. [Ruth Kihara, Digital]

Inked Sisterhood, a community of female motorbike riders, joined the country in honouring and remembering victims of road accidents.

The group gathered at the home of the late Patricia Wangui Gitonga, fondly referred to as Kui Gitonga, who passed on five years after she was involved in a tragic accident.

Her mother, Anne Wairimu Gitonga, said Kui’s memory remains deeply etched in the hearts of both the family and the biking community.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In her remembrance, the biking community planted trees and flowers amid warm tributes symbolising life, growth, and the enduring impact she had on those around her.

As stories were shared, laughter and tears intertwined, reminding the group that Kui’s legacy continues to inspire unity, sisterhood, and advocacy for safer roads.

Lucy Monyenye, the chairlady of Inked Sisterhood, said that alongside the remembrance lies a painful reality that has left many families in agony.

“Today is a day we remember the loved ones we lost and call on the government to take action and ask road users to observe traffic rules while sharing the road. Five years later, Kui’s case is yet to be heard in court,” said Ms Monyenye, adding, “This delay highlights the systemic challenges victims’ families continue to face in their pursuit of justice.”

Every third Sunday of November, the world comes together to observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

This day is dedicated to honouring the lives lost in road traffic crashes and standing in solidarity with survivors and families whose lives have been forever changed.

It is both a moment of remembrance and a call to action, one that urges societies to reflect on the true cost of road carnage and the responsibility we all share in preventing it.

In Kenya, road traffic fatalities remain alarmingly high. There is an urgent need for sustained road safety education, stronger policy enforcement, and accountability from relevant authorities. 

Justice delayed is justice denied, and remembering those we have lost must go hand in hand with meaningful action to ensure safer roads and timely justice for all road users and their families.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Inked Sisterhood World Day for Rememberance of Road Traffic Victims Fatal Road Accidents Female Bikers
.

Latest Stories

Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
4 hrs ago
Boost for women's in the creative economy after new incubation funding deal
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
By Lilian Chepkoech 4 hrs ago
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved