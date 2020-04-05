';
Former ODM MP Masuod Mwahima dies

By Japheth Ogila | August 25th 2020 at 08:08:47 GMT +0300

Former ODM MP Masuod Mwahima has died.

Mwahima (pictured above) died on Monday night at 11 pm at his home in Vyemani, Likoni Sub-County, Mombasa.

According to his family, the veteran politician succumbed to complications inflicted by asthma for which he had been treated at St Thomas Hospital on Sunday just a day before his death.

SEE ALSO: Jubilee big boys fail to whip their troops nine times in a row

Mwahima, who also served as a mayor in Mombasa City council (1999-2002), served Likoni constituents as the area MP between 2007 to 2013. He exited the Orange party in 2016 for Jubilee citing attempts to rig him out of the party nominations.

However, the former mayor failed to recapture the seat after the current MP Mishi Mboko won it in 2017 General Election.

He filed a suit to challenge the elections of Mishi on grounds of lacking transparency. But in 2018, Judge Erick Ogola validated Mishi’s election dealing a blow to the hopes of the veteran politician. Before joining ODM, Mwahima had worked as Kanu chairman for Likoni branch.

His demise comes weeks after the death of former Changamwe legislator Ramadhan Kajembe who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

More to follow...

SEE ALSO: Senators should stand up for democracy and themselves

Covid 19 Time Series

 

