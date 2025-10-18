×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tinga's final lesson dares Kenyans to step in the arena

By Ken Opalo | Oct. 18, 2025
Raila Odinga's body drapped with a Kenyan flag during a state funeral at Nyayo Stadium. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A former American president once gave a speech titled Citizenship in a Republic which is famous for a section that talks about “the man in the arena.”

This section of the speech argues, in part, that it is not the critics who count, but those who choose to jump into the arena. “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again...”

Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga chose to live most of his adult life in the arena. As the longest serving political detainee in the 1980s, he bore the scares of the good fight against tyranny.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, he strove valiantly in the quest for a new constitutional dispensation. As opposition leader, he did his best to champion the dream of rule of law and a better governed Kenya.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

And yes, he was a man with feet of clay and therefore erred now and again. Some of those errors made him come short again and again as he tried to win the presidency.

But after all is said and done, no one can accuse Ajuma’s son of standing on the sidelines of Kenya’s history. He chose to be in the arena and until the very end never gave up on the idea of a better Kenya.

While there will be time to litigate every facet of Odinga’s political life, there are a couple of important lessons that we should all internalize about his life.

First, power is power. It is those in the arena, and especially those with power, that often can best change things. This is not to say that critics from the outside can never succeed.

Rather, the claim is that those who want change are best served by organizing to influence large numbers of people and to capture power.

Odinga understood this, and that is why he ran for office so many times and promptly chose to be in positions of influence on the inside – even if it meant collaborating with his political competitors.

He was not a performative or symbolic oppositionist. He wanted power so that he could deploy it to achieve the political ends he fought for. Those who want change but eschew the arena are doomed to be marginal. Odinga wanted none of that.

Second, he chose to practically live his politics. He was motivated by ideas. He organised coalitions.

He ran for office and led an organised political party. He stretched the rules of the system as much as he could to win power and then use it to change Kenya.

He was the man in the arena doing his best to change his Kenya the way he knew best. Not everyone has to subscribe to the same set of ideas, but the principle of action should readily be emulated.

May we all embrace the idea of stepping into the arena to fix Kenya’s problems. Rest in Peace Raila Amolo Odinga.

The writer is a professor at Georgetown University

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Dead Raila Odinga State Funeral Raila Odinga Body Viewing
.

Similar Articles

PHOTOS: Thousands throng Mamboleo Grounds ahead of Raila Odinga's body viewing
PHOTOS: Thousands throng Mamboleo Grounds ahead of Raila Odinga's body viewing
Nyanza
By Stafford Ondego
1 day ago
PHOTOS: President Ruto leads Parliament leadership in viewing Raila Odinga's body
PHOTOS: President Ruto leads Parliament leadership in viewing Raila Odinga's body
National
By PCS
2 days ago
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
27 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
33 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved