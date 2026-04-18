Rising dementia cases call for noble, cohesive response plan

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Dementia is an umbrella term for several diseases affecting memory, other cognitive abilities and behaviour. [iStockphoto]

A sentence in my Dad’s upcoming biography sums up the dementia story. Speaking of my mum he writes “she is still the girl I first met in Kahuhia, her cap tilted at a mischievous angle. That spirit is still there, hidden behind layers of forgetfulness.”

It is in tribute to my mum that I occasionally pen an awareness piece on dementia, one of Kenya’s most misunderstood and often overlooked public health challenges. My prayer is that this piece will speak to someone who feels confused, heartbroken, angry or alone as they cope with dementia in the family.

Dementia is a syndrome characterised by a decline in cognitive functions such as memory, reasoning, language, and judgment, severe enough to interfere with daily life. In Kenya, estimates of the number of people living with dementia vary due to limited data.

Some studies suggest that approximately 20 per cent of older adults either have dementia or show symptoms indicative of the condition.

Several factors contribute to the rising prevalence of dementia in Kenya. First is the ageing population. Although Kenya remains a relatively young country, the proportion of older persons is steadily increasing and is expected to more than double by 2050. This demographic shift will inevitably lead to more cases.

Second, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, known risk factors for dementia, further compounds the problem.

Despite its growing prevalence, dementia remains poorly understood in many Kenyan communities, underdiagnosed, and inadequately addressed within the health system,yet its social and economic impact is profound and growing. It is often misinterpreted as a normal part of ageing, and sometimes treated as phychosis or lunacy. In some communities it is attributed to witchcraft or supernatural causes. This stigma discourages families from seeking medical help and contributes to social isolation and neglect of affected individuals.

Research shows that people living with dementia in Kenya often experience loneliness, reduced quality of life, and, in some cases, abuse or abandonment. The burden of care for dementia patients in Kenya falls overwhelmingly on families, particularly women.

Dementia is a double disaster if the subject is a woman, traditionally the caregiver in most families. With limited institutional care options and weak social protection systems, caregiving is largely informal and unpaid. Family members must manage the emotional, physical, and financial demands of care, often with little support or training. This creates a ripple effect, affecting household income, mental health, and overall well-being.

Kenya’s healthcare system faces significant challenges in responding to dementia. There is a shortage of specialists such as neurologists and geriatricians, and primary healthcare providers often lack training in recognizing and managing dementia. Diagnostic tools and services are scarce, particularly in rural areas where most of the population resides.

Furthermore, Kenya lacks a comprehensive national dementia policy, although efforts are underway to develop one. Without clear policy direction, dementia care remains fragmented and under-prioritized.

However, there are emerging opportunities for improvement. Increased global attention to dementia, including initiatives focused on low- and middle-income countries, is beginning to enhance attention to the condition in Kenya. Community-based screening programs and awareness campaigns are being piloted to improve early detection and reduce stigma.

The recently launched Community Health Programme could significantly enhance diagnosis and management, given that community health providers are often the first point of contact for patients.

Public education is also critical. Raising awareness that dementia is a medical condition, not a normal part of ageing or psychosis, can encourage early help-seeking and improve outcomes.

Preventive strategies, such as promoting healthy lifestyles, managing chronic diseases, and encouraging cognitive engagement, may also reduce risk.

Dementia thus represents a growing public health concern that intersects with ageing, chronic disease, and social inequality. While the current response is limited, there is an urgent need for coordinated action involving government, healthcare providers, communities, and researchers.

With the right policies, investment, and awareness, Kenya can better prepare for the rising tide of dementia and ensure that affected individuals live with dignity and support.

For everyone, early detection matters, there are currently interventions that slow down the condition. For those already living with dementia patients, enjoy the few moments of redefined normalcy, it is these memories that will remain when these dear ones are fully absent.