President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 18,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President Ruto’s fourth, and possibly last, State of the Nation Address was a chance to reflect on Kenya’s progress and confront its pressing challenges. Coming shortly after the World Bank’s 34th Kenya Economic Update, what issues should be at the top of the national agenda?

Predictably, his two-hour speech reeled off a set of achievements, touched on persistent inequalities and unpacked the Kenya Kwanza Usawa ni Sawa (equity) agenda. Allow me to leave his claims to the fact-checkers and focus on three issues, corruption, cruelty and cost of living.