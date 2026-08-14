Champions St Joseph's Kitale, Nyamira and Ng'iya off to a flying start in Tanzania

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St Joseph Girls Kitale hockey players celebrate with after winning during the Brookside Secondary School games in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Reigning champions St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale on Friday led from the front as Kenyans made their intentions to retain the Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) hockey title known here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

St Joseph’s, popularly known as JOGA, who are looking to successfully defend their title and extend their reign to three years in a row, showed no respect for their hosts, Benjamin Mkapa Secondary School, thrashing them 4-0 in their opening Group A match.

The Kenyans had a great day in office as they dominated the home team, with Salome Ayoo bagging a brace for JOGA, who are also keen to end 2026 on a high having won their first national trophy in Kisumu this year.

Vallarie Imisa and Cherish Kamimi netted one goal apiece for JOGA, who face off today with their Ng’iya Girls compatriots in the hunt for a second win and a place in the semi-finals. An elated St Joseph’s coach John Lusaka said that winning the first match was crucial because it’s a boost to their campaign as they seek to defend their trophy.

"It’s always good to start the championship with victory because in addition to the critical points, it also boosts player confidence, which is vital in any competitive setting,” Lusaka said.

Ng’iya, who are out to upgrade last year’s bronze medal, also had a good start as they edged out Uganda’s St Mary’s College Namagunga 1-0 to enhance their chances of reaching the knockouts.

Quincy Achieng scored Ng’iya’s winning goal. Going into today’s clash against JOGA, Ng’iya coach Oduor Nyadida said that they will fire from all cylinders because it is a key match.

"It was a good game; we played the high-pressing game, but Namagunga were resilient, forcing us to dig deep and force a late winning goal. We will go full throttle because it is a decisive game and we hope to win,” Nyadida said.

In Group B, 2023 national and East Africa champions Nyamira Girls returned to the regional stage with a bang, hammering homegirls Arusha Meru 6-0. Sara Mitchel hit the board twice, with Gracia Pauline, Ruth Nakhumicha, Cecilia Balala and Mary Mtchel netting one goal each against the hapless Tanzanian girls.

Nyamira, who missed last year’s games in Kakamega, will take on Uganda’s Gayaza High School in their second encounter. Gayaza will be out to register their first win after falling 5-0 to former champions Kakungulu Memorial in an-all-Ugandan affair.

Former East Africa champions St Anthony’s Boys Senior School Kitale and Friends School Kamusinga will launch their campaigns today when the boys contest begins. St Anthony’s will take on familiar foes Mbarara High School in Group B while Kamusinga will tackle homeboys Arusha Meru in Group A.

The two sides will not only be looking to end their trophy droughts but also recapture the title lost to Kakungulu Memorial last year. Champions Kakungulu will begin their defence against their countrymen Namilyango College.

In football, it was a tough day in office for regional returnees Kakamega School’s Green Commandos and debutants St Mary’s Yala as they fell at the hands of Ugandans. Green Commandos, who returned to the Eastern African stage after five years in the cold, found the going tough as they succumbed 2-1 to Kyadondo Secondary School. The Black Saints were given a rude welcome to the big stage as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kitende.

In the girls football title hunt, national champions St Joseph’s Kitale played to a barren draw against their hosts Alliance, while Nyakach Girls also secured a point as their clash against Uganda’s Jinja Progressive School ended in a 1-1 deadlock.