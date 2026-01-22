USIU-A target podium finish at ACCC

USIU - A Men's Danstone Wabwire drible ball past Allan Inungu of Butali Sugar during Kenya Hockey Union premier league match at Dasmesh stadium, Sikh Union club in Nairobi. June 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) is gearing up for battle at the 36th edition of the Hockey Africa Cup of Club Championships (ACCC) that begins on Saturday at the St John’s College Astro Turf in Harare, Zimbabwe.

USIU-A, christened Mashujaa, will be making their second appearance in the continental championship, having made their debut in Egypt last year. The students will represent Kenya alongside Lakers Hockey Club,b who will be chasing the women’s title.

Head coach John Kabuu said that they are keen to improve on last year’s performance and secure a podium finish.

“We are hoping for a better outing, and I believe that if we do things right, we will bring home a medal,” Kabuu said.

Kabuu underscored that his side needed to return to the annual competition, saying that they greatly benefited from the Egypt trip.

“It is very important for us to be at the continent's top clubs’ competition because of the exposure that players gain, as not all can secure slots in the national team and get a chance of competing on the international stage," he said.

He noted that Egyptian clubs are a major threat to their ambitions because they are more experienced.

“We must be at our best to contain our Egyptian opponents because they are more experienced and have perfected their set pieces. We carried invaluable lessons from last year’s competition, which have helped us in the league, and we want to build on that for better results,” he added.

He revealed that, though they have limited slots due to financial constraints, he was confident that some young players would be cut.

Former St Anthony’s Boys High School Kitale captain Clinton Nayombe, goalkeeper Leslie Napsan, and Benedict Cheruiyot, who returned from injury, as well as Sylvester Wanjala from Mpesa Foundation Academy,y are the youngsters Kabuu expects to cut.

“They have been very impressive,e and I think this trip will be good for them. We are also building the team, and they have shown potential. Nayombe made his senior national team debut last year, and I believe that this is a great opportunity for them,” Kabuu noted.

They are in Group A alongside record ACCC winners Sharkia, who will be a mission to successfully defend their title and extend their reign for another year.

The pool also has Port Fouad Sports Club from Egypt, Kampala Hockey Club from Uganda, and Namibia’s School of Excellence Hockey Club.

Hosts Hippos Hockey Club and Bulawayo Hockey Club will battle it out in Group B, which also has Ghanaian giants Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Hotspurs Hockey Club from Namibia. The championship will run from Saturday, with the finals set for January 31.