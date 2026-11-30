For cancer patients, getting treatment involves more than having a drug registered in a country. [Courtesy]

A new cancer medicine can offer hope to patients, but that hope may remain out of reach when treatment is too expensive or unavailable at the health facility where they seek care. For many families, getting a diagnosis is only the beginning of a difficult search for affordable treatment.

The challenge extends beyond cancer. People living with diabetes and other serious illnesses still struggle to obtain medicines that already exist, even as pharmaceutical companies invest in developing newer treatments.