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Malaria is transmitted through bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. [Courtesy]

The mosquito, perhaps one of the most annoying insects, with its high-pitched buzzing that can keep you awake at night, could hold an unlikely solution to malaria control in Kenya. Scientists are exploring how a naturally occurring microorganism found inside mosquitoes could stop them from transmitting malaria parasites to humans.

Rather than killing the insects, researchers at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe) are investigating how to make mosquitoes incapable of transmitting the disease by introducing a microbe that can spread from one generation to another.

The work was highlighted during the annual Science Day, held under the theme Insect Science in Action: From Vision to Impact.

“We have been using frontline tools such as bed nets and indoor residual spraying. They have done a lot of good, but they have reached their limits. We are not making enough progress, and in some places malaria is increasing. There is an urgent need to find new ways of controlling the disease,” says Jeremy Herren, Senior Scientist at icipe.

Researchers want to use the microorganism to make mosquitoes incapable of carrying the parasite, the microbe passes from one generation of mosquitoes to the next, potentially spreading through populations and disrupting transmission.

The innovation is being developed under the SymbioVector Project, led by Herren. The discovery, made through research involving mosquito populations around Lake Victoria, opened up the possibility of interrupting the disease’s transmission cycle. Herren describes it as a kind of vaccine for mosquitoes.

“If a mosquito is infected with this microbe, it cannot transmit malaria. What makes it even more interesting is that the microbe can spread through mosquito populations. An infected female passes it to her offspring, while an infected male can transmit it to a female during mating,” he says.

Once established in a mosquito population, the microorganism could keep spreading through successive generations without researchers having to repeatedly introduce it.

The strategy could be particularly important in Africa, where malaria accounts for the overwhelming majority of cases and deaths. According to the World Health Organisation’s World Malaria Report 2025, an estimated 282 million cases and 610,000 deaths were recorded globally in 2024. The WHO African Region accounted for about 95 per cent of cases, roughly 265 million infections, and 95 per cent of deaths, about 579,000 lives. Children under five account for about three-quarters of malaria deaths in the region.

Despite decades of investment in prevention, diagnosis and treatment, the global burden rose by about nine million cases between 2023 and 2024.

The disease is transmitted through bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, which carry Plasmodium parasites that infect the liver and red blood cells. It is this pathway that icipe researchers hope to disrupt, not by fighting the mosquito but by introducing a biological mechanism that stops it carrying the parasite in the first place.

“We are not trying to reduce the number of mosquitoes. We are trying to make sure they are infected with Microsporidia MB so that they cannot transmit malaria to humans,” says Herren.

However, getting the microorganism to spread widely enough remains one of the biggest challenges. Research scientist Tullu Bukhari, who works on vector control, says Microsporidia MB is found in only a proportion of mosquitoes in the populations being studied.

“Between 10 and 40 per cent of mosquitoes have it. We want to push that percentage higher, so we are trying to understand how we can achieve this through different delivery methods,” says Bukhari.

One approach involves introducing the microorganism’s spores into water where mosquito larvae develop. Mosquitoes spend part of their life cycle in water, so targeting them at this stage could raise the number carrying the microbe, which is then passed to later generations.

Researchers envision mosquito populations continuing to exist, but with a growing share unable to transmit malaria.

“Even if the mosquitoes are still there, they will not be transmitting malaria,” Bukhari explains.

The process is not as simple as introducing the microorganism into every breeding site. Because it is naturally occurring, temperature and climate can affect its survival and effectiveness, which matters in Africa, where transmission patterns and mosquito species vary across ecological zones. Bukhari says researchers are examining how it behaves under different conditions to establish where it can survive and how it can be deployed.

The team is also investigating its potential against Anopheles stephensi, an invasive species from South Asia that has spread to several African countries. Unlike many traditional vectors, which breed in natural water bodies, it thrives in artificial water storage containers, making it hard to control in cities. The WHO has identified its spread as a growing threat to malaria control in Africa. In Kenya, the mosquito has been detected in multiple locations, including new sites found during surveillance in 2023 and 2024.

Researchers say the discovery that Microsporidia MB occurs naturally in this species could provide another avenue for exploring its potential as a transmission-blocking tool.

For Herren, the innovation marks a shift in approach. Mosquitoes have long been treated as enemies to be eliminated, yet they have survived, with some populations resisting commonly used insecticides, a major concern for programmes that rely on treated nets and indoor residual spraying.

The SymbioVector approach works with the mosquito’s biology instead. The microorganism does not appear to harm its host but interferes with its ability to harbour malaria parasites.

Researchers are also studying the chemical signals that attract mosquitoes to humans and plants, since mosquitoes also feed on plant nectar. By identifying and synthesising these compounds, scientists hope to develop better traps and repellents, and tools for reducing human exposure to bites.

Despite the promise, scientists caution that the technology is still under development and is not a replacement for existing measures. Bed nets, indoor residual spraying, early diagnosis and effective treatment remain essential. The WHO says growing insecticide and antimalarial drug resistance makes additional interventions increasingly important.

In Kenya, the burden remains significant. The WHO’s 2025 country profile estimates about 4.2 million cases and 11,700 deaths in 2024, highlighting the gap between estimated deaths and the smaller number captured in routine facility reporting. High-burden counties include Siaya, Busia, Homa Bay, Turkana, Migori, Kakamega, Vihiga and Kisumu. For these communities, approaches that complement existing interventions could make a difference.

Before Microsporidia MB can be used widely, researchers must establish how reliably it spreads, how effective it is in different environments and whether its deployment is safe. The ultimate ambition is a biological control strategy adaptable to different mosquito populations and ecological settings across Africa.

For Herren, preventing transmission without necessarily killing mosquitoes offers a chance to rethink a fight that has remained difficult despite decades of investment.

“We have always tried to kill the mosquito. Our approach is different. We want to work with the mosquito and make it unable to transmit malaria,” he says.