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The emergency contraceptive pill is mostly taken without fully understanding how it work. [Courtesy]

For some young women, preventing unplanned pregnancy has become a matter of reaching for an emergency contraceptive pill.

The pill, commonly known as P2, is mostly taken without fully understanding how it works, when it should be used, or the alternatives available.

Driven by convenience, affordability and information shared among peers, some have increasingly turned to emergency contraception as a preferred option.

This has raised concerns among health professionals about gaps in reproductive health knowledge and counselling.

Ashley Akinyi, a pharmacist who has practised for more than seven years, attributes the trend partly to young women's reluctance to seek professional advice.

Matters are complicated by their limited understanding of the different contraceptive methods available.

She says the relatively low cost and convenience of P2 compared with some regular contraceptive methods make it an attractive option for young women.

Most of them want to avoid an unplanned pregnancy without committing to a routine.

“P2 is relatively cheaper and more convenient because, unlike combined oral contraceptive pills such as Microgynon and progestogen-only pills, it does not require daily use at a specific time,” said Akinyi.

In her observation, demand for emergency contraceptive pills among young women has risen to as high as 80 per cent, although she says the trend is accompanied by limited consultation on their proper use, precautions and possible side effects.

Akinyi says that unlike in the past, when women frequently sought guidance before purchasing emergency contraception, many now walk into pharmacies already knowing what they want, with only a few asking questions about when the pills should be taken.

However, she questions whether this familiarity translates into a proper understanding of the medication, including its limitations and the importance of considering other contraceptive options.

“Some girls even buy these pills twice a week. When I try to counsel them about the possible side effects, they become irritated and annoyed. I am often left with no option but to dispense the pills because, even if I refuse to sell them, they may still get them from another chemist,” she said.

She recalls serving a 17-year-old girl who had learnt about P2 from a friend who assured her that the pill would prevent pregnancy.

The incident, she says, illustrates how reproductive health decisions among young people can be shaped by information from peers rather than professional medical guidance.

Akinyi says young women need to understand the distinction between emergency contraception and regular contraceptive methods designed to provide ongoing pregnancy prevention.

She points to alternatives such as injectable contraceptives, daily oral contraceptive pills, implants, intrauterine devices, contraceptive patches and condoms, which can be discussed with qualified health professionals to establish the most suitable option for an individual.

She also cautions that contraceptive methods used to prevent pregnancy do not protect against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

For 25-year-old Joyce Wanja, the consequences of relying on information from peers became apparent only after she had started using emergency contraception.

Wanja says she first learnt about P2 through conversations with friends who presented it as a quick and effective way of preventing pregnancy.

Without seeking professional guidance, she adopted the method for some time before experiencing changes that prompted her to reconsider her contraceptive choices.

“After experiencing irregular menstrual cycles, nausea and mood swings for some time, I learnt about the possible risks associated with P2 use and decided to switch to daily Microgynon pills, which have worked well for me,” said Wanja.

Wanja emphasises that ladies need to understand that what works for one woman may not necessarily be the most suitable option for another, making professional guidance important before starting or changing a contraceptive method.

She also attributes some of the poor reproductive health decisions among young women to fear of consulting healthcare professionals, leaving many to depend on information exchanged among friends.

Speaking to The Standard, obstetrician and gynaecologist Prof Magembe Otara confirmed that gaps in reproductive health knowledge persist, particularly among teenagers and young people who lack access to accurate information.

Otara says many young people concentrate on preventing unintended pregnancies while overlooking the risk of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, which can have long-term consequences for their health.

“Most young people forget about the rise of STDs and HIV, which can affect someone's entire life, and they tend to worry about early pregnancies,” he said.

He explains that emergency contraceptive pills are intended for use after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure, rather than as a routine method of pregnancy prevention.

He cites situations such as sexual assault or forgetting to take regular contraceptive pills as circumstances in which emergency contraception may be considered.

Otara says the growing casual use of emergency contraception among young people makes it important for them to understand its purpose, appropriate use and limitations.

He further urges people, regardless of age or marital status, to seek professional advice and ask questions about contraceptive methods before using them.

“Young or old people, married or unmarried, can prevent unwanted pregnancies by abstaining or using the available contraceptive methods correctly to avoid unplanned pregnancies,” he said.

For young women navigating reproductive health choices, access to reliable information remains essential in ensuring that decisions about pregnancy prevention are informed rather than driven by fear, convenience or misinformation.