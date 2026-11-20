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The World Health Organisation (WHO) says one in five laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections in the African Region are resistant to antibiotic treatments. [Istock Photos]

Health professionals are calling for stricter controls on the sale and use of antibiotics, warning that growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) could make common infections increasingly difficult to treat and reverse gains made in healthcare.

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA), Kenya Dental Association (KDA) and Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) want the government to enforce prescription-based access to antimicrobial medicines, expand laboratory testing and surveillance and strengthen action against substandard and falsified medicines.

In a joint statement marking World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, observed from November 18 to 24, the three professional bodies warned that antimicrobial resistance was among the greatest threats to global health, with Africa expected to bear a disproportionate share of its burden.

Bacterial antimicrobial resistance was linked to approximately 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021 and could directly cause 39 million deaths between 2025 and 2050, according to estimates cited by the associations.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites develop the ability to survive medicines designed to treat the infections they cause. This makes infections harder to treat and can leave patients with fewer effective treatment options.

The warning comes as Kenya steps up efforts to monitor the spread of drug resistance. During the opening of this year’s awareness week in Nairobi, the country launched its 2026 National Antimicrobial Resistance Report alongside new guidelines on surveillance in meat at slaughter facilities and biosecurity in poultry, pig and dairy production.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says one in five laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections in the African Region are resistant to antibiotic treatments. Kenya’s surveillance findings also show that 64 per cent of Acinetobacter isolates are resistant to carbapenems, a class of antibiotics reserved for treating serious infections.

The professional associations say preventing infections remains the strongest defence against resistance, calling for greater vaccination coverage, proper hand hygiene, infection prevention and control, and improved oral health.

They also want health professionals to prescribe and dispense antibiotics only when clinically necessary, while strengthening antimicrobial stewardship programmes to educate patients on responsible medicine use.

For the public, the associations warn against buying antibiotics without a prescription, self-medication, sharing medicines or keeping unused drugs for future illnesses.

“Use antibiotics only when prescribed, exactly as directed. Never self-medicate, share antibiotics, or keep unused medicines,” the statement says.

Patients are also advised to return unused medicines to pharmacies for safe disposal rather than keeping them at home or discarding them improperly.

The associations are urging the government to strengthen the implementation of Kenya’s National Action Plan on AMR by expanding diagnostic capacity, improving surveillance of antimicrobial use and resistance, and using existing County AMR Focal Persons to coordinate interventions and public awareness at grassroots level.

The national plan, covering 2023 to 2027, adopts a One Health approach, recognising that drug resistance is not confined to human health but also involves animals, agriculture and the environment.

“Protecting the effectiveness of antimicrobials is a shared responsibility,” the associations said, calling for collective action to safeguard essential medicines and protect communities for generations to come.