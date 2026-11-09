Stroke's second blow: When survival comes at a price for patients, families

For Mary Wambui, 85 years old, surviving a stroke came at the cost of the independence she had spent a lifetime building. Once a hardworking woman who relied on casual labour to feed her family, she now depends on others for some of the simplest activities of daily living. The woman who once carried heavy loads and spent long days searching for work can no longer provide for herself, let alone perform the tasks she previously took for granted.
“I used to work and provide for myself, but now I depend on other people for almost everything. I cannot even do the things I used to do,” she says.
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