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Health Ministry presses KEMSA over essential drug shortages in hospitals

By Antony Gitonga | Oct. 14, 2026
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PS for Medical Supplies Dr Ouma Oluga. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has challenged Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to address the low supply of essential drugs to level four and three hospitals, which currently stands at around 51 per cent.

This challenge is compounded by cases of collusion between pharmacists and tens of chemists established near the hospitals to siphon drugs.

According to PS for Medical Supplies Dr Ouma Oluga, despite KEMSA's refill rate of medical supplies expanding to 92 per cent, only 51 per cent of patients at level four and below had access to drugs.

Oluga said KEMSA's ongoing governance reforms were aimed at addressing past corruption incidents that have faced the body and enhancing delivery of drugs to hospitals.

Speaking in Naivasha during the KEMSA National and County Referral Hospitals Conference, Oluga said a new legal framework now allows individual hospitals to engage KEMSA for prompt medical supplies.

He added that the government was promoting local manufacturing of essential medical products to enhance stocking, withstand global shocks and lower the costs of drugs.

Oluga said the reforms have seen some drug costs reduced by up to 7 per cent as KEMSA moved to consolidate supply chain systems all geared towards safeguarding patient care.

“Despite KEMSA medical refill rate hitting 92 per cent, only 51 per cent of patients have access to essential medicines, especially at level three, two and dispensaries”, said Oluga.

On his part, KEMSA CEO Dr Waqo Dulache said the body was strengthening its supply chain systems and tapping modern technologies to enhance stock levels in hospitals.

Dr Dulache added that its ongoing reforms were aimed at enhancing inventory management and strengthening products' traceability and predictability in supplies.

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Related Topics

KEMSA Drug Supply Essential Medicines Ministry of Health Hospital Drug Shortages
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