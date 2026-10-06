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Contraceptive shortage exposes Kenya's family planning funding crisis

By Edwin Nyarangi and Mercy Kahenda | Oct. 6, 2026
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Nine of the 13 essential family planning commodities are reportedly unavailable at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency. [Courtesy]

Thousands of women seeking family planning services in public health facilities are facing disruptions as Kenya grapples with shortages of essential contraceptives, exposing a widening funding crisis in the programme.

Senators have raised alarm over the shortage, with nine of the 13 essential family planning commodities reportedly unavailable at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

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Related Topics

Contraceptives Shortage Family Planning Services KEMSA Senate Health Committee
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