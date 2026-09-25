Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Endometriosis: When menstruation is a monthly cycle of intense torment

By Stecy Atieno | Sep. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
For women living with endometriosis, severe period pain can disrupt everyday life. [Courtesy]

For Esther Wambui, periods have never been simply about a few uncomfortable days each month.

The pain could become so severe that she would vomit, feel dizzy and struggle to remain standing. At school, she sometimes used an entire packet of sanitary towels in a day and still worried about leaking and staining her clothes. The symptoms began when she was about 12, but it took nearly six years before she understood that the pain was not normal.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Endometriosis Endometriosis Symptoms Painful Periods Endometriosis Diagnosis
.

Latest Stories

Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Court of Appeal declines to scrap Housing Levy, affordable housing
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
IEBC, Interior Ministry accused of working in cahoots over ID and voter enlisting
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
Court of Appeal declines to scrap Housing Levy, affordable housing
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Court of Appeal declines to scrap Housing Levy, affordable housing
Supreme Court reverses recusal order, allows Tuju to prosecute Sh1.9 billion loan dispute
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Supreme Court reverses recusal order, allows Tuju to prosecute Sh1.9 billion loan dispute
IEBC, Interior Ministry accused of working in cahoots over ID and voter enlisting
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
IEBC, Interior Ministry accused of working in cahoots over ID and voter enlisting
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved