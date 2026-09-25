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Ebola watch: Almost $3 billion mobilised so far, leaders want every dollar tracked

By Eunice Omollo | Sep. 25, 2026
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Doctors Without Borders (MSF) medic moves through the isolated red zone to monitor patients at the Ebola Treatment Centre in Munigi, DRC, on June 2, 2026. [AFP]

Nearly US$3 billion has now been mobilised for the Ebola response in Central Africa, with Africa CDC saying the priority has shifted from raising money to ensuring the funds reach the frontline.

Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya said the total stood at US$2.997 billion following a G20+ Foreign Ministers meeting convened by the United States in New York.

“Our objective was to raise around $2 billion. So in total, now that I'm talking to you, we have $2.997 billion raised, almost around $3 billion,” Kaseya said.

He credited the United States for its role in the mobilisation, saying Washington was the largest individual funder, followed by the European Union, World Bank and Pandemic Fund, among others.

“I want to thank the leadership of the US for that, because the US today is the most important funder with around $878 million, followed by the EU, the World Bank, Pandemic Fund, and so many other partners,” he said.

Kaseya also acknowledged contributions from African countries and other partners supporting the response.

“We also want to recognise support we are getting from African countries, and we want to recognise support from all other communities and partners,” he said.

But Kaseya stressed that the US$2.997 billion figure represents pledges, rather than money that has already been fully disbursed.

“This is a pledge, but part of this pledge, we have new money, around $700 to $800 million new money. It's huge,” he said.

Africa CDC has called for every commitment to be traceable from the initial pledge through disbursement, implementation and results in affected communities.

The agency says it will work with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, WHO and other partners to strengthen financial tracking, identify funding gaps, reduce duplication and accelerate the movement of resources to frontline health workers and communities.

The latest mobilisation comes as the DRC continues to battle the Bundibugyo virus outbreak, with WHO reporting 7,733 confirmed cases and 3,732 confirmed deaths as of September 20.

The response is also facing a major challenge in communities, where a majority of deaths in the latest reporting week occurred outside treatment centres.

The focus is therefore shifting to whether the unprecedented financial mobilisation can translate into faster access to treatment, stronger surveillance and more effective response operations in affected communities.

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