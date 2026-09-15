Contraceptive stock out expose Sh2.8 billion family planning gap

Concept with Oral contraceptive, Emergency Pills, Injection Contraceptive and Male Condom. [iStockphoto]

Thousands of women are dropping out of family planning after hospitals ran out of contraceptives, exposing a funding crisis that health officials have failed to address.

Kenya requires about Sh2.8 billion every year to keep its family planning programme running, yet only Sh500 million was allocated in the 2025/26 financial year.