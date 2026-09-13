Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya pushing for clear food warning labels

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya is increasing its efforts to introduce mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods.

This move is aimed at helping consumers make healthier choices and curb the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The now proposed labels will appear on the front of food packages and they will clearly inform consumers when the products contain high levels of sugar, salt, or unhealthy fats.

This comes after the introduction of the Kenya Nutrient Profile Model (KNPM), a scientific tool that identifies foods that may pose health risks and experts says the need for these labels is urgent.

Studies show that nearly three out of four packaged foods in Kenya contain excessive amounts of harmful nutrients.

“Front-of-pack warning labels are about giving consumers clear, simple information at the point of purchase,” said Celine Awuor, CEO of International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA).

“They empower families to make informed decisions and protect their health.”

Health advocates argue that clearer information will also encourage manufacturers to reformulate products and reduce harmful ingredients.

As Kenya considers adopting this policy, stakeholders say it could mark a significant step toward improving public health and reducing the burden of diet-related diseases.

Currently, most packaged foods carry nutritional information on the back of the pack with experts arguing that the information is often too technical and difficult for ordinary consumers to interpret.

“Access to clear nutrition information is not optional—it is a constitutional right,” said Allan Maleche, CEO of KELIN.

“Every Kenyan has the right to know what they are eating and feeding their families.”

Front of pack warning labels aim to address this gap by providing simple, visible warnings on products high in sugar, salt, or fats.

This ensures that consumers can quickly understand potential health risks without needing technical knowledge.

Health advocates say the issue goes beyond information—it is about protecting families from rising cases of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

“Information must be accessible and easy to understand, if it is hidden or confusing, then consumers are not truly empowered” Maleche added.

Supporters of the policy believe that clear labelling will create a more transparent food environment and strengthen consumer protection in Kenya.

Kenya is taking bold steps to transform its food environment through the proposed introduction of front-of-pack warning labels, a policy designed to reduce exposure to unhealthy foods.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over the increasing availability and marketing of ultra-processed foods, many of which are high in sugar, salt, and fats.

“Consumers have a right to know what is in their food,” said Celine Awuor, CEO of IILA.

“These labels will make important nutrition information visible and easy to understand.”

The policy is also closely linked to efforts to protect children from aggressive marketing of unhealthy products.

Experts warn that children are particularly vulnerable to advertising that makes unhealthy foods appear appealing.

“Warning labels and marketing controls work together to protect children and families,” said Maleche.

“The goal is not to restrict choice, but to ensure truthful information and healthier environments.”

Public health experts emphasize that the move is not anti-business but pro-consumer. By setting clear rules, the policy is expected to create a fairer marketplace while safeguarding the health of Kenyans.

If adopted, the labeling system could play a key role in reducing diet-related diseases and promoting a healthier future for the country.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Processed Foods Healthy Nation Nutrients rich food
.

Latest Stories

Pastoralist communities in Kilifi decry discrimination in issuance of IDs
Pastoralist communities in Kilifi decry discrimination in issuance of IDs
Coast
By Nehemiah Okwembah
21 mins ago
Florence Ntisai: Daring voice taking Samburu women's climate rights to continental stage
Features
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
1 hr ago
Three-acre bhang plantation worth Sh60 million unearthed in Mwingi
Eastern
By Mate Tongola
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb
By Brian Ngugi 7 hrs ago
Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb
Five-hour capture: How Sifuna stormed city in bold show of strength
By Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Five-hour capture: How Sifuna stormed city in bold show of strength
Book serialisation
By David Odongo 9 hrs ago
Book serialisation
Reprieve for thousands of learners pursuing higher education alternatives
By Mike Kihaki 9 hrs ago
Reprieve for thousands of learners pursuing higher education alternatives
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved