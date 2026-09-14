Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies

At Siaya County Referral Hospital, the usually busy corridors are unusually quiet. Only a handful of people sit scattered across the waiting area. The nationwide medics’ strike has brought most hospital activities to a near standstill, creating an eerie calm in a facility that would ordinarily be filled with patients, relatives and health workers.
But behind the doors of the maternity, newborn and Kangaroo Mother Care units, life continues.
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