Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies

At Siaya County Referral Hospital, tiny babies born weighing less than a kilogram are fighting for survival.[Courtesy]

At Siaya County Referral Hospital, the usually busy corridors are unusually quiet. Only a handful of people sit scattered across the waiting area. The nationwide medics’ strike has brought most hospital activities to a near standstill, creating an eerie calm in a facility that would ordinarily be filled with patients, relatives and health workers.

But behind the doors of the maternity, newborn and Kangaroo Mother Care units, life continues.