Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Clinical officers strike still on, nurses and midwives to demonstrate

By Fred Kagonye | Aug. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) now say that their strike is still on and in full force as they are yet to call it off.

“We remain resolute until the substantive grievances that occasioned this strike are addressed through actual implementation not promises, letters, intimidation or endless negotiations, said KUCO Secretary General George Gibore.

This comes as the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) wrote to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to notify him of their planned September 3, 2026, demos.

KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako said that the gathering will have 9,400 participants drawn from the 47 counties.

He said that they would march from Green Park terminus to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and later to Council of Governors headquarters at Delta House to highlight their plight.

KUCO’s Gibore said that their move to down tools had yielded fruits saying that some 36 County Governments had signed the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He said that the remaining 17 had received letters of no objection and were proceeding towards registration of their CBAs before the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

“Further, the Council of Governors has formally pursued the Health Risk Allowance with the Ministry responsible for Public Service. This progress is a direct product of our unity, sacrifice and collective industrial pressure.”

Gibore said that the Universal Healthcare Coverage question is yet to be addressed despite a directive by President William Ruto.

“Despite the Presidential directive, eligible Clinical Officers are still awaiting issuance of their Permanent and Pensionable appointment letters, and there is still no clear, funded and time bound framework for settlement of the accumulated service gratuity arrears.”

He said that KUCO was using the current strike to negotiate for longstanding grievances which turning contracted clinical officers contracts to permanent and pensionable, promotions and redesignations and staffing.

Others are establishment and operationalization of Directorate of Clinal Services, salaries, disciplinary and allowances among other issues concerning specific counties.

“Comrades, while progress has been registered in many counties, some employers continue to demonstrate hostility, intransigence and unwillingness to bargain in good faith,” he said.

According to Gibore the counties are Nakuru, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Marsabit and Garissa.

Others are Bomet, Mandera, Wajir, Nairobi, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Lamu, and Kitui.

He said that his members would not be intimidated, adding that propaganda and hostilities from the said counties will not solve their grievances.

“We therefore call upon all members to remain united, disciplined, vigilant and steadfast. No member should be isolated, intimidated or short-changed at the county level. Any negotiated settlement must translate into clear, measurable and time-bound implementation.”

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Health workers strike Clinical Officers strike Nurses Strike
.

Latest Stories

Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Julius Chepkwony
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
By Julius Chepkwony 5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
Why nurses strike is far from over
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Why nurses strike is far from over
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved