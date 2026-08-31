Anxiety getting the better of you? Simple ways to take back control and thrive

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Anxiety is now one of the most common mental health concerns globally. [Courtesy]

We all feel anxious sometimes. It could be before an interview, when waiting for important news, worrying about money or simply wondering what tomorrow will bring.

Anxiety is the body’s natural response to stress and can help keep us alert when we face a challenge. The problem begins when the worry becomes too intense, happens too often or starts interfering with everyday life.

Anxiety is now one of the most common mental health concerns globally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 359 million people were living with an anxiety disorder in 2021, making anxiety disorders the world’s most common mental disorders. Women are more affected than men, while symptoms often begin during childhood or adolescence.

Young people appear particularly vulnerable. WHO estimates that anxiety disorders affect about 4.1 per cent of children aged 10–14 and 5.3 per cent of those aged 15–19.

A recent Kenyan study involving 7,865 secondary school students aged 12–20 found that 25.1 per cent had clinically elevated anxiety symptoms, with academic pressure and lower perceived control associated with higher symptoms, while social support appeared protective.

Anxiety is not only a young person’s problem. WHO says about 14.75 per cent of people aged 70 and above lived with a mental disorder in 2023, with anxiety and depression among the most common. Later life can bring worries linked to bereavement, loneliness, declining health, finances, retirement and reduced independence.

There are also different forms of anxiety, including generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder and specific phobias. Feeling worried occasionally does not necessarily mean someone has an anxiety disorder. The difference is often in the intensity, duration and effect on daily life.

So, how can we manage those everyday anxious feelings?

Take a slower breath: When anxiety rises, slow, controlled breathing can help calm the body’s stress response. Try breathing in gently and making the out-breath slightly longer. Practise this regularly, not only when anxiety strikes.

Move your body: You do not need an intense workout. A brisk walk, gentle stretching, cycling or dancing can help reduce tension and improve mood. WHO recommends regular physical activity as part of anxiety prevention and management.

Give your brain a break: Mindfulness can help bring attention back to the present instead of constantly replaying the past or worrying about the future.

Protect your sleep: Poor sleep can make stress harder to handle. Keep a regular sleeping routine, reduce bright screens before bed and give yourself time to wind down.

Watch what you drink: Too much caffeine can make some people feel more nervous, restless or unable to sleep. If you notice that coffee, energy drinks or other caffeinated drinks make your anxiety worse, consider cutting back.

Do not carry it alone: Talk to someone you trust. Family, friends, colleagues or a support group can provide reassurance and reduce feelings of isolation.

Know when it is more than everyday worry: If anxiety is persistent, overwhelming, causing panic attacks, affecting sleep or interfering with work, school or relationships, it is worth seeking professional help.

Anxiety disorders are treatable, but lifestyle strategies should support, not replace, professional care when it is needed.