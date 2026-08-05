Tharaka Nithi nurses to resume work on Thursday after court order

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KNUN Tharaka Nithi County branch chairperson Joshua Mwithi and secretary Fabian Marigu address the media on August 4, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Nurses in Tharaka Nithi county have resolved to resume work on Thursday morning.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses’s (KNUN) county leadership asked members to report to duty, in compliance with a court order.

KNUN Tharaka Nithi County branch chairperson Joshua Mwithi and Secretary Fabian Marigu made the announcement after deliberations with county executive officials led by County Secretary Alex Muratha and Health Chief Officer Rose Micheni.

Speaking in Chuka Town, Mr Marigu said although the county branch had no powers to call off the nationwide strike declared by KNUN national office, it was obliged to comply with the court order.

He revealed officials at the county level had demonstrated goodwill in resolving the nurses grievances.

"We are asking our members to resume duty in respect to an active court order and as a gesture of the goodwill shown by the county leadership to address grievances that concern them," he said.

Marigu said the union and the county executive had come to an understanding on some of the concerns, while discussions on the outstanding matters will continue, together with efforts to have the grievances at the national level addressed effectively.

The KNUN county branch is demanding promotion of 98 nurses as well as the confirmation of nine to permanent and pensionable terms.

County Secretary Alex Muratha welcomed the new development and hailed the decision by the nurses to return to their stations, saying it will restore healthcare services that had been significantly disrupted by the strike.

"As a government, we apologise for the inconveniences caused to our people and thank the nurses for agreeing to resume duty," Muratha stated.

He reiterated Governor Muthomi Njuki's commitment to engage in positive dialogue and consultations with health workers, even as he appealed to residents to seek services at public health facilities from Thursday "as normal operations resume."

The nurses joined the countrywide industrial action as they demanded the implementation of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which bids to improve salaries, allowances and working conditions for them.

The workers are also pushing for the implementation of career progression guidelines, improved staffing levels and adequate medical supplies in public hospitals.

The local branch said it remained in solidarity with their counterparts across the nation and will continue supporting the national union's efforts to have the outstanding grievances resolved effectively, to improve healthcare services.