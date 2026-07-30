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Medical camp reveals hidden health crisis around Mombasa's Mwakirunge dumpsite

By Eunice Omollo | Jul. 30, 2026
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Mwakirunge residents during the free medical camp at Inspired Word UMC Mission Centre in Mombasa. [Eunice Omollo, Standard]

For years, many residents living around the Mwakirunge dumpsite in Mombasa County have endured illness without seeking medical care, because they cannot afford it.

That reality became evident during a three-day free medical camp that attended to more than 630 people, with respiratory infections, fungal skin diseases and chronic illnesses emerging as some of the most common conditions among residents.

The outreach, held over the weekend, brought together healthcare workers who offered medical consultations, laboratory tests, treatment, health education, mental health assessments and referrals for patients requiring specialised care.

Medical records from the camp show that 111 patients were diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs), making it the leading illness treated during the exercise.

Health workers linked the high number of respiratory infections to prolonged exposure to smoke, dust and poor environmental conditions associated with living near the dumpsite.

Children appeared to bear the greatest burden.

"Every day these children come to school with runny noses and persistent coughs," said Mercy, a teacher at Inspired Word Academy.

"Many parents cannot afford treatment in hospital. Since they received medication during the camp, we have already noticed an improvement in their health."

The second most common condition diagnosed was tinea capitis, commonly known as scalp ringworm, a contagious fungal infection that primarily affects children.

According to Dr Shem, the infection spreads through direct contact or by sharing personal items such as combs, towels, hats and bedding.

He urged parents to maintain good hygiene practices, discourage children from sharing personal items and seek medical attention early.

"Regular medical check-ups help identify health problems before they become more serious," he said.

For 18-year-old Fatuma Munga, a student at Marimani High School, the camp offered her first opportunity to receive treatment after living with the condition for three years.

"I had suffered for years because my family could not afford treatment," she said.

"When I heard about the medical camp, I came early because I finally saw hope. After using the medicine for two days, I have already seen a big improvement."

The outreach also highlighted the burden of chronic illnesses among older residents.

Seventy-year-old Saumu Bakari, who has lived with limited mobility since a road accident four years ago, received treatment for hypertension, ulcers and chronic leg pain.

"I have lived with pain for years," she said.

"I received treatment without paying anything. Access to healthcare has not been easy for many people here."

Another resident, Santa, said she had been struggling with high blood pressure before attending the camp.

She said she was grateful for both the medical care and emotional support she received during the outreach.

Healthcare workers who volunteered during the exercise said the turnout reflected significant unmet healthcare needs within the community.

Dr Shem said many residents sought treatment only after living with illnesses for months or even years because of financial constraints.

The medical camp was organised by the Inspired Word UMC Mission Centre in partnership with Equity Afya and the Mombasa County Government.

Rev Laura Wanza Nyamai, who heads the mission centre, said the initiative sought to improve access to healthcare for vulnerable families who often struggle to afford medical services.

Beyond treatment, the outreach also provided health education, blood sugar screening, urine analysis, mental health assessments and referrals for patients requiring further care.

The findings stress the health challenges facing communities living near dumpsites, where exposure to pollution, poor sanitation and poverty continues to increase the risk of infectious diseases and other preventable illnesses.

Public health experts say sustained access to primary healthcare, improved environmental sanitation and regular community outreach programmes remain critical to reducing the disease burden among vulnerable populations.

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Related Topics

Mwakirunge Dumpsite Mombasa County Mombasa County Government Inspired Word UMC Mission Centre
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