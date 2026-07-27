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Years of waiting, one machine, thousands of lives

By Rodgers Otiso | Jul. 27, 2026
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Patients with heart disease live with emotional and financial challenges across the country. [File, Standard]

The first welcome at Gongo Resource Centre in Gem Sub County, Siaya County, is not from people but from a chorus of barking dogs.

As we drive into the rural homesteads, several dogs move around the compound, alert and watchful. Their presence appears unusual, but the reason becomes clear later. To protect their farms and keep the animals away, residents have turned to dogs, which have become a common sight in many homesteads.

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