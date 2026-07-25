Ministry to tighten food safety after study detects pesticide residues in vegetables

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Fruits vendor in Kisii town. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to strengthen surveillance and testing of fresh produce across the country after a new study detected pesticide residues in the majority of vegetable samples collected from markets in Nairobi and Nakuru.



Responding to findings published by the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network (KOAN), the University of Nairobi and SGS Kenya Laboratories, the ministry said it had taken note of the report and would work with food safety regulators to review the findings and strengthen oversight of produce sold in Kenyan markets.



The study found detectable pesticide residues in most of the vegetable samples tested, with kale and spinach carrying multiple pesticide residues in several cases.



While acknowledging the seriousness of the findings, the ministry sought to reassure consumers that the report should not discourage Kenyans from eating vegetables.



"The presence of detectable residues does not mean that eating vegetables poses an immediate health danger," the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni.



Instead, the ministry said the concern lies in long-term cumulative exposure rather than the health effects of consuming a single meal.



"The concern raised by the study relates to long-term cumulative exposure, not acute risk from any single meal. Kenyans should continue to include vegetables as part of a healthy balanced diet," the statement said.



The ministry also highlighted one of the study's key findings that simple household food preparation practices can substantially reduce pesticide residues before vegetables are eaten.



According to the report, washing, soaking and peeling vegetables where appropriate can reduce pesticide residues by between 60 and 70 per cent, offering households a practical way of lowering exposure.



"We encourage all households to adopt these practices as a practical immediate safeguard," the ministry said.



The findings come amid growing concern over food safety and pesticide use in agriculture, with researchers calling for stronger monitoring throughout the food production chain.



According to the study, kale and spinach were among the vegetables most frequently found with multiple pesticide residues, underscoring the need for closer surveillance and enforcement of food safety standards.



In response, the Ministry of Health said it would work with the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and county governments to strengthen routine testing of fresh produce sold in public markets.



The ministry also plans to review compliance with Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) and pre-harvest intervals to ensure pesticides are applied according to recommended safety standards before crops are harvested.



Other measures include expanding public education campaigns on safe food handling and preparation, promoting integrated pest management practices among farmers to reduce dependence on pesticides and establishing an inter-agency food safety task force to review the study's findings and recommend further regulatory action.



"We thank the researchers for this important contribution to the country's food safety evidence base," the ministry said.



The study was conducted by the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network in partnership with the University of Nairobi and SGS Kenya Laboratories. Researchers analysed vegetable samples from major markets in Nairobi and Nakuru to assess pesticide residues in produce commonly consumed by Kenyan households.



Health experts maintain that vegetables remain an essential component of a healthy diet, providing vitamins, minerals and fibre that protect against chronic diseases.



However, they say strengthening food safety systems that is from responsible pesticide use on farms to routine market surveillance and safe food preparation at home is critical to reducing unnecessary chemical exposure while preserving the nutritional benefits of fresh produce.

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The Ministry of Health said it will continue monitoring the issue and provide further updates as additional testing and interventions are undertaken.