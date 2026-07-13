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Comfort and Consequences: The Rise of AI Confidants

By Rosa Agutu | Jul. 13, 2026
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Rise of AI confidants.[iStockphoto]

In the quiet hours of the night, when sleep is gone and thoughts become so loud and darkness so deep, many find light from their mobile devices. Smartphones no longer give solace by just scrolling and laughing at videos on social media; they come with a different kind of evolution: AI (Artificial Intelligence) Chatbots.  

Gone are the days when friends would say, “Call me even in the middle of the night; I will listen.” Nowadays, people pour their worries on chatbots. They seek emotional support and confide things that many claim they cannot confide in friends or family.

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