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How communities are leading fight against malaria, TB and HIV

By Mercy Kahenda | Jun. 25, 2026
Amref Kenya Director Dr Ndirangu Wanjuki. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Communities have emerged as one of the most powerful forces behind Kenya's progress against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria, leading killer diseases in the country.

Health experts have said the communities have helped drive down infections, improve treatment outcomes in eliminating the diseases, in addition to strengthening accountability in health services.

For example, in malaria, the communities have been able to screen and diagnose malaria at household levels, referring patients for treatment in hospitals.

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Related Topics

Malaria Prevention HIV Prevention Tuberculosis Prevalence
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