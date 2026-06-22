Loice Mwende: Woman who sold her eggs to save son

“I was willing to do anything for my child. If selling my eggs would help him see, then I was ready to do it,” Loice Mwende begins
When she walked into a fertility clinic in Nairobi, she was carrying far more than the weight of a difficult decision. She was carrying the hopes of a young mother desperately trying to save her son’s eyesight.
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