Loice Mwende: Woman who sold her eggs to save son

Loice Mwende during an interview with the Standard. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

“I was willing to do anything for my child. If selling my eggs would help him see, then I was ready to do it,” Loice Mwende begins

When she walked into a fertility clinic in Nairobi, she was carrying far more than the weight of a difficult decision. She was carrying the hopes of a young mother desperately trying to save her son’s eyesight.