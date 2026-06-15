43 of healthcare workers in Kenya report depression symptoms, New study shows

Healthcare workers are central to Kenya’s health system, forming the first point of contact for patients seeking care across hospitals and clinics.
A new study suggests that many of these professionals are grappling with mental health challenges, raising important questions about workforce wellbeing and the quality of care patients receive.
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