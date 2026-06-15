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43 of healthcare workers in Kenya report depression symptoms, New study shows

By Ryan Kerubo | Jun. 15, 2026
 Heavy workload, lack of resources, and triggers of mental illnesses among nurses and midwives. [iStockphoto]

Healthcare workers are central to Kenya’s health system, forming the first point of contact for patients seeking care across hospitals and clinics. 

A new study suggests that many of these professionals are grappling with mental health challenges, raising important questions about workforce wellbeing and the quality of care patients receive.

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