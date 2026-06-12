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Health spending rises by Sh37b to plug donor gap

By Mercy Kahenda | Jun. 12, 2026

Treasury CS John Mbadi presents the 2026/27 Budget before Parliament in Nairobi, on June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] 

The Health docket has been allocated an additional Sh37 billion, which is the largest increase in Kenya’s history, pushing its total budget to Sh177.5 billion.

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Kenya's Health Budget Health Donor Funding Treasury CS John Mbadi Universal Health Coverage
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