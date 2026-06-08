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Kenya screens 77,000 travellers as Ebola preparedness tightens

By David Njaaga | Jun. 8, 2026
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Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura. 

Kenya has screened more than 77,000 travellers at entry points as authorities intensify measures to block Ebola from entering the country, with 37 people currently in quarantine.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, in a press conference on Monday, June 8, said health officers have increased surveillance at airports, seaports and land borders following outbreaks in neighbouring countries, adding that no Ebola cases have been detected locally.

“More than 77,000 travellers have already been screened at various border points and entry routes as authorities intensify vigilance against the deadly virus,” said Mwaura.

He said the Ministry of Health has deployed risk assessment teams to monitor incoming travellers, check for symptoms and provide health guidance, especially for those arriving from high-risk regions.

Mwaura said the government has strengthened laboratory capacity and emergency response systems to support rapid testing and detection of suspected cases, adding that coordination with regional health agencies remains ongoing.

Healthcare workers have received additional training on disease surveillance while rapid response teams remain on standby, he said, noting that isolation facilities have also been prepared in case of an outbreak.

“Kenya is working closely with regional and international health agencies to monitor developments and ensure the country remains prepared for any emerging public health risks,” noted Mwaura.

He urged the public not to panic but to follow health advisories, saying continued vigilance and preparedness remain central to preventing any outbreak within the country.

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