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Experts alarmed over high maternal deaths during childbirth

By Marion Kithi | Jun. 5, 2026
Alarm over surge in maternal deaths in Kilifi. [Courtesy]

An estimated 81 women died in the last one and a half years in Kilifi County as a result of childbirth complications, according to statistics released by county health officials. 

In the past five months alone, Kilifi has recorded 44 maternal deaths with 312 infant deaths, sparking fears of a worsening crisis if no timely action is taken. 

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Maternal Deaths Childbirth Complications Antenatal Care Kilifi County
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