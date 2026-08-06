Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Primary school board loses bid to stop head teacher's transfer

By Daniel Chege | Aug. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Board of Management at Mama Ngina Primary School has lost its attempt to stop the transfer of the school’s head teacher, Francis Macharia.

The board moved to court to challenge Macharia’s transfer from Mama Ngina to Kaloleni Primary School through a letter dated April 27, 2026.

The board, which sued the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), County and Regional Directors of Education and the Attorney General (AG), claimed that the transfer was premeditated, unfair and discriminatory.

The board added that the transfer amounted to demotion, jeopardized ongoing development projects, and was politically motivated and procedurally irregular.

However, in her ruling, Judge Anna Mwaure said that the board adduced no evidence to demonstrate violation of any of Macharia’s rights under the Constitution.

“Under the circumstances, the court holds that the petition has not been proved as per the legal standards. It is therefore dismissed,” she ruled.

The court held that the TSC acted squarely within its constitutional and statutory mandate, in effecting the transfer of a teacher from one institution to another.

Mwaure stressed that the authority to recruit, deploy, transfer, and discipline teachers was exclusively vested in the TSC.

“TSC’s exercise of its mandate cannot be impugned absent clear evidence of illegality, irrationality, procedurally impropriety, or abuse of power,” the court ruled.

The court also held that the commission was guided by its own regulations, and any grievances ought to have been properly pursued in the civil courts and not through a constitutional petition.

Macharia received the transfer letter from TSC’s Sub County Director, Nakuru West, transferring him to Kaloleni, with effect from May 4.

Aggrieved, the board filed the petition, arguing that investigations into anonymous complaints were conducted and the same suggested a premeditated and unjustified transfer.

“Despite repeated requests, no formal rationale was furnished, yet a handing over session was scheduled for May 12, causing disruption and tension within the institution,” the board submitted.

The board defended Macharia, saying that he had served the 3,173 learners, 61 teachers, and numerous support staff diligently since 2021, with no disciplinary record.

The board lamented the transfer as unfair, averring that the same had no notice, reasons, nor opportunity for the head teacher to be heard.

“The transfer victimized the head teacher and it was like a punishment without cause. It has disrupted learning and administrative stability,” the board deposed.

TSC was said to have implemented the transfer without administrative justification, thereby failing to comply with its Code of Regulations.

The board thus asked the court to declare the said transfer as irregular and unlawful and ruled that TSC violated its regulations and Fair Administrative Action Act.

 In response, TSC argued that the petition is frivolous and an abuse of process, asserting that the board lacked authority to defend Macharia, who was capable of pursuing his own remedies.

TSC maintained that under the TSC Act, the commission had an exclusive mandate to recruit, deploy, transfer, and discipline teachers.

 “The said transfer letter was merely a draft, incapable of violating rights. No evidence has been shown of the said violations,” TSC argued.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mama Ngina Primary School TSC Transfers Teacher Transfers
.

Latest Stories

Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Sports
By Sharon Namarome
1 hr ago
Amin: Police officers behind Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder
Crime and Justice
By Esther Nyambura
2 hrs ago
From runway to political arena: Christabel Azangalala betting on youth power
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
By Osinde Obare 3 hrs ago
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved