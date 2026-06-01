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Secret surgery: Policy gaps behind gender assignment for intersex children

By Marion Kithi | Jun. 1, 2026

Intersex rights advocates are calling for stronger legal protections against early gender assignment decisions for children in Kenya. [Courtesy]

For many intersex children in Kenya, life-changing decisions are made long before they can make them for themselves. 

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Intersex Rights Gender Assignment Child Protection Policy Medical Ethics
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