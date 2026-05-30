Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

WHO recommends trial use of two vaccines as virus spreads

By Eunice Omollo | May. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified two candidate vaccines and several treatment options for evaluation in clinical trials as countries race to contain the ongoing Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

In a statement released Thursday, WHO said its advisory groups reviewed potential vaccines and therapeutics for both prevention and treatment of Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD), stressing that all products should only be used within carefully monitored clinical trials.

“There are currently no licensed therapeutics or vaccines specifically approved for the prevention and treatment of BVD,” WHO said.

Among the vaccines prioritised for further assessment is the single-dose rVSV Bundibugyo vaccine being developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI).
WHO experts said the vaccine could take between seven and nine months before it is ready for efficacy testing in clinical trials.

Another promising candidate is the ChAdOx1 Bundibugyo vaccine developed by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India, which experts said could be ready for trials within two to three months.

The advisory groups noted that the vaccine may be suitable as a single-dose option for contacts of Ebola patients, while a two-dose strategy could potentially be used for healthcare workers and other frontline responders.

WHO also reviewed the possible use of Ervebo, the only licensed Ebola vaccine currently available globally.
However, the agency cautioned that Ervebo is approved for outbreaks caused by the Zaire strain of Ebola virus and not the Bundibugyo strain currently circulating in Central and East Africa.

“WHO recommends that Ervebo should not be used outside carefully designed research settings, to allow for its performance against BDV to be assessed,” the statement said.
For treatment, WHO experts recommended prioritising monoclonal antibodies MBP134 and Maftivimab, alongside the antiviral drug remdesivir, for clinical evaluation among confirmed Ebola patients.

Combination therapy using remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies was also recommended for further study.
The agency further identified the oral antiviral obeldesivir as a priority option for post-exposure prevention among people who have come into contact with confirmed Ebola cases.
WHO said the success of such an approach would depend heavily on effective contact tracing, which remains difficult in some affected regions.

“In the meantime, our priority is to stop transmission with tools that we have used for decades of Ebola responses, which include disease surveillance, rapid testing and diagnosis, contact tracing, isolation and care for patients, infection prevention and control, community engagement, and safe and dignified burials,” WHO stated.

The organisation said it is now working with the governments of DR Congo and Uganda, alongside Africa CDC and other scientific partners, to develop research protocols and support safe clinical trials.

The Bundibugyo is one of the less common Ebola virus species and currently has no approved vaccine or treatment specifically designed for it.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ebola Vaccine Trials Bundibugyo Outbreak Spread WHO Clinical Evaluation Experimental Treatment Options
.

Latest Stories

Equity Dumas pile more misery on former champs Ulinzi Warriors
Equity Dumas pile more misery on former champs Ulinzi Warriors
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
Shujaa exit Valladolid Sevens in quarter-finals
Sports
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
Ebola 101: What Africa's deadliest virus reveals about the next pandemic
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo and Maryann Muganda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Dreaded second term returns to haunt schools
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Dreaded second term returns to haunt schools
Push for deployment of public health officers to learning institutions
By Ryan Kerubo 4 hrs ago
Push for deployment of public health officers to learning institutions
How unchecked growth is killing Nairobi's natural lifelines
By Peter Muiruri 4 hrs ago
How unchecked growth is killing Nairobi's natural lifelines
Ebola 101: What Africa's deadliest virus reveals about the next pandemic
By Eunice Omollo and Maryann Muganda 4 hrs ago
Ebola 101: What Africa's deadliest virus reveals about the next pandemic
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved