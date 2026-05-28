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Kenya the guinea pig? Ebola offer and other deals evoke queries

By Josphat Thiong’o | May. 28, 2026

Workers from the Uganda Red Cross Society don protective suits as they prepare to evacuate the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Kampala on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

The Kenya Kwanza administration now finds itself in the throes of a political firestorm in the wake of revelations that the United States Government is expected to deploy health officers to staff a potential quarantine facility amid an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Public Health Backlash Sovereignty Concerns Ebola Quarantine Controversy Kenya-US Relations
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