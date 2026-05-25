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More than a skin condition: The silent threat of psoriatic arthritis

By Ryan Kerubo | May. 25, 2026
Psoriatic arthritis occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints and tissues, leading to inflammation. [iStockphoto]

For many people, psoriasis is understood as a skin condition marked by itchy, flaky or inflamed patches. However, doctors warn that the disease can extend far beyond the skin.

One of the most serious related conditions is psoriatic arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints and can lead to long-term disability if left untreated.

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Skincare Tips Skin Condition Skin Disease Psoriasis
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