She fled trauma, now fights to save children living it

Growing up in Liberia, many children grapple with mental health challenges rooted in years of civil conflict and widespread poverty. Exposure to violence, displacement and instability has left deep psychological scars, contributing to anxiety, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among young people.
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