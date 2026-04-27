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She fled trauma, now fights to save children living it

By Stephany Auma | May. 18, 2026

Mercy Hinneh during her visits to orphanages and vulnerable children programmes across East Africa. [File Courtesy]

Growing up in Liberia, many children grapple with mental health challenges rooted in years of civil conflict and widespread poverty. Exposure to violence, displacement and instability has left deep psychological scars, contributing to anxiety, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among young people.

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