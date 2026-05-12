Motherhood and mental pain: Kenya's overlooked crisis

From anxiety during pregnancy to postpartum depression after delivery, many women carry emotional wounds that remain unseen, untreated and deeply misunderstood.
For many mothers, mental health challenges begin long before childbirth and continue long after delivery. Yet conversations around motherhood in many communities still revolve around resilience, sacrifice and endurance, leaving little room for women to openly discuss emotional distress.
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