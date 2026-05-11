Kenya, African leaders reject free use of pathogen data by developed states

The World Health Organisation’s pandemic agreement remains stalled in Geneva, as Kenya and African leaders, drawing hard lessons from the HIV and Covid-19 crises, reject a system that treats their genetic data as a free commodity.
With negotiations over the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system deadlocked, civil society groups are warning that the continent is done with the ‘days of charity’ and demands a legally binding system.
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