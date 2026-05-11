Smelly affair: Science, stigma and art that characterises body odour

In the quiet choreography of daily life, morning commutes, packed lifts and long office meetings, there exists a deeply human reality that few are willing to confront openly: body odour. It is managed discreetly, softened with perfumes, neutralised with deodorants. When it becomes noticeable, it is politely ignored. Or worse, whispered about.
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