Kenyans health at risk with use of dangerous pesticide

An insecticide is mixed to be sprayed. [Getty Images]

In Kenya, there are new reports highlighting concerns over harmful pesticides used in food production and the impact this will have on people’s health. Moina Spooner, from The Conversation Africa, asked Ibrahim Macharia to shed light on Kenya’s pesticide use and what must be done to manage it better.

What types of pesticides are being used in Kenya and are there any that are of particular concern?